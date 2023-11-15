Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 142808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.