Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Bitfarms Stock Up 13.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,321,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

