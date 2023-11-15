BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 524.92 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 523.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,087.76 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 566 ($6.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

