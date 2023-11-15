BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 524.92 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 523.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,087.76 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 566 ($6.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
