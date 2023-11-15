BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.80

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 343739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

