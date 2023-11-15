BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.80

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 343739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
