Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 16,410 shares of company stock valued at $123,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bogota Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

