Bokf Na Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 1,058,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

