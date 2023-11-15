Bokf Na Has $73,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. 103,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.20 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

