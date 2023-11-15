Bokf Na Invests $74,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

