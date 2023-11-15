Bokf Na Sells 142 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SAP were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.68. 576,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $149.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.