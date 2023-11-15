Bokf Na Sells 595 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Grid were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in National Grid by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Grid by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,616,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,996. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

