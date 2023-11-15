Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,653 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 8.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $235,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,328. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

