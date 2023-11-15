Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.