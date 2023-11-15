Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Bowl America Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70.
About Bowl America
Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.
