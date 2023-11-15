Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brera Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BREA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,760. Brera has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Get Brera alerts:

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.