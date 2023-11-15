Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $981.75

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $981.75 and last traded at $970.90, with a volume of 193138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $972.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $862.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $832.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.