Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 128,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,928. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,790 shares of company stock worth $17,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

