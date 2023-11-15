BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Down 4.9%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 325,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 380,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $585,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $585,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 771,420 shares of company stock worth $19,850,004. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BRP Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

