Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,941.18

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,941.18 ($36.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,961 ($36.36). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,955 ($36.29), with a volume of 385,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.30) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.71).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,902.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,939.71. The firm has a market cap of £9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,031.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

