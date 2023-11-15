Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,222 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

ARW traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. 70,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

