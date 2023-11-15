Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

