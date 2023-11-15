Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $13.85 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for about 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

