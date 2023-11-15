Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $64.19. 78,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 263,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

