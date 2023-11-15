Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.30

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.30 and traded as high as C$28.72. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.47, with a volume of 96,854 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWB. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6975547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

