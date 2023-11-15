Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares trading hands.

Canadian Zinc Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15.

About Canadian Zinc

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.