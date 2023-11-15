Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,431. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

