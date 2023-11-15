Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.38

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €167.38 ($179.98) and traded as high as €173.45 ($186.51). Capgemini shares last traded at €171.85 ($184.78), with a volume of 265,291 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.45.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
