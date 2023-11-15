Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.34

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.34 and traded as low as C$37.37. Capital Power shares last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 156,291 shares traded.

CPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

