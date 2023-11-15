Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

