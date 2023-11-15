Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

CACO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 10,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

