Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Releases Earnings Results

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
CRDL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 14,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
