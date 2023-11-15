Catalent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,904 call options.

Catalent Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of CTLT traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

