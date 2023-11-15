CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.97 million and $3.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,255.82 or 0.99946691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004341 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005826 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0499396 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,696,321.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.