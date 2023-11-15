Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 669,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 293,833 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

