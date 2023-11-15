Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $16.29. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 22,944 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

