CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

