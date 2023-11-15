CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
CervoMed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.
CervoMed Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CervoMed
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Your best bets into China’s race for EV takeover
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Fisker Inc. price implosion; is it time to buy the dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The only 2 cannabis companies you need to own
Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.