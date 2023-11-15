CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.