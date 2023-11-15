CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

See Also

Earnings History for CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.