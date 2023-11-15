Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.88. 350,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,079. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.78.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

