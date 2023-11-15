Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.