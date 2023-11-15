Cetera Advisors LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock worth $140,899,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.15. 1,119,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

