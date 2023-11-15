Cetera Advisors LLC Has $35.84 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.