Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 73,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,866. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.