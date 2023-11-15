Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

