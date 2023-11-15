Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,397 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AMLP traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 413,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

