Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 8,779 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 194,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

