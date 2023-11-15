Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 971,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,092. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

