Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

