Chevron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVX)

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. Chevron has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

