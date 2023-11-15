Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 1,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.
In other news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $5,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,634,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
