Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 1,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

In other news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $5,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,634,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

