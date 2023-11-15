Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,757 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $246,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,535. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

