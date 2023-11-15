Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,263,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 320.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.